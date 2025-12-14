EU 'in solidarity with Australia and Jewish communities' after deadly terrorist attack in Sydney

Bondi Beach in Australia. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

At least 11 were killed during a shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, as Jewish celebrations were underway. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Australia and Jewish communities worldwide following the attack.

Von der Leyen described the incident as shocking and extended her condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. The shooting occurred during Hanukkah celebrations, known as the Festival of Lights, on the heavily crowded beach.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, referred to the attack as a heinous act of violence against the Jewish community that must be unequivocally condemned. Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack as a cruel assault on Jews and urged Australia to step up efforts to combat antisemitism.

Australian authorities have not confirmed whether the attack specifically targeted the Jewish community. However, Robert Gregory, head of Australia’s Jewish Association, called it a predictable tragedy and criticised the government for failing to act on repeated warnings to protect Jewish communities effectively.

Related News