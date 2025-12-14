Head of the Flemish government rules out any collaboration with far-right nationalists in 2029 elections

Flemish Prime Minister Matthias Diependaele. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) has ruled out any collaboration with Vlaams Belang, even after the 2029 elections.

Speaking on the VRT programme Zevende Dag on Sunday, Diependaele stated that the social views of the far-right Vlaams Belang party differ too significantly from those of the Flemish nationalist N-VA.

Last week, the television documentary “Five Years After” revealed that Bart De Wever, the current party leader and then N-VA president, decided five years ago not to form a coalition with Vlaams Belang.

After the 2024 elections, N-VA and Vlaams Belang failed to secure a parliamentary majority together, making the prospect of a coalition largely irrelevant. Diependaele stressed that while Flanders needs reforms, he is unwilling to compromise on social principles that marginalise certain groups in society, which he believes Vlaams Belang promotes.

An Ipsos poll released on Friday showed that N-VA has reclaimed its position as the leading party in Flanders with 25.6% of voting intentions, overtaking Vlaams Belang, which now stands at 23.9%. This represents a reversal from September when Vlaams Belang was ahead.

