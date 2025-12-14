Brussels CPAS oppose abandonment of federal participation and activation subsidy

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Several Brussels social welfare centres (CPAS) have filed an annulment appeal with the Council of State against the federal decision to eliminate funding for the Participation and Social Activation Fund (PAS), amounting to €15.5 million annually.

The Brussels CPAS Federation has described the cut as a “severe and abrupt social setback that will directly impact the most vulnerable families.” The fund, established in 2003, was designed to promote social integration for the most disadvantaged. It provided financial support from the federal government to CPAS, focusing on social participation and activation, as well as combating child poverty.

Through this funding, disadvantaged individuals were able to engage in cultural, sporting, and digital activities, helping to integrate them into society. Social Integration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) justified the reduction, citing that this falls outside federal competence. The subsidy will be reduced by around 30% in 2024, from €15.6 million to €11.8 million, and will be fully eliminated starting 1st January 2025.

The Brussels CPAS Federation has criticised the decision, stating: “This effectively dismantles crucial steps of the social ladder at a time when the cost-of-living crisis and unemployment reforms are driving more people towards CPAS.”

The CPAS centres have rejected the claim that the PAS fund is not a federal competence. They argue that, under special laws governing the division of powers, general social welfare and integration frameworks managed by CPAS clearly fall within the federal domain. Furthermore, they note that the PAS fund has consistently been created, financed, and renewed as part of the federal policy on social integration.

The Federation insists that the federal government must secure a stable and adequate level of funding. It calls for either the continuation of the PAS fund or an equivalent mechanism dedicated to supporting CPAS beneficiaries.

Related News