Woman arrested after stabbing in Blankenberge

The Belgian coast. Credit: Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

In Blankenberge, a woman stabbed another woman on Saturday night. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still unclear. The police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating the case. The woman was arrested and is still being questioned.

The stabbing took place shortly after midnight in an apartment on Graaf Jansdijk in Blankenberge. One woman stabbed another woman and fled the scene. Local residents alerted the emergency services. The police were later able to arrest the suspect.

The circumstances of the stabbing are being thoroughly investigated. The condition of the victim is also unclear at this stage. The police assume that the individuals involved know each other.

