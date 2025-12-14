United Kingdom: Over 700 illegal Channel crossings in single day

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP/Belga

Over 700 migrants crossed the English Channel on Saturday, ending a record 28-day pause in crossings, according to official figures released on Sunday.

A total of 737 people arrived in 11 small boats, bringing the number of migrants landing on English shores this year to 40,029. This figure exceeds the total for 2024, which saw 36,816 arrivals.

Although significant, this year’s numbers remain below those recorded in 2022, when 45,774 migrants arrived—marking the highest annual figure since the phenomenon began in 2018.

Prior to Saturday, the most recent crossings occurred on 14 November. This marks the longest uninterrupted period without arrivals since autumn 2018. Observers have attributed this pause to poor weather conditions.

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s government has prioritised tackling irregular immigration, amid growing pressure from the far-right Reform UK party.

