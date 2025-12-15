Cloudy day with some sunshine in Belgium

Illustrative image of clouds Credit: Belga

The northwest of Belgium will experience sunny weather on Monday morning, while the rest of the country will be mostly cloudy, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Later in the day, skies are expected to brighten, although clouds at high and medium altitudes from France may appear by the afternoon.

In the far west of the country, as well as the southern slopes of the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine, the grey weather may persist longer.

Maximum temperatures will range between 5-6°C in the High Fens and 10-11°C in the Campine region, accompanied by a generally moderate south to south-southeast wind. In the eastern part of the country, gusts could reach up to 50-55 km/h.

On Monday evening and night, the weather will remain variable, with denser patches of clouds in some areas, possibly bringing brief showers, while other regions will benefit from clear skies.

