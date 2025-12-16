What do Belgian investors consider to be the most profitable investment in 2026?

When it comes to equity investments, the technology sector remains the most favoured by Belgian investors. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga.

According to the latest ING barometer released on Tuesday, gold is viewed by Belgian investors as the most profitable investment for 2026.

The metal was cited by 28% of Belgian investors as the top-performing asset for the coming year. It also retained its spot at the top of the list for preferred investments since May 2025.

Gold is followed by shares and equity funds, chosen by 21% of respondents, and real estate at 15%. Cryptocurrencies and cash trail behind, attracting 9% and 7% of preferences respectively.

The survey highlighted regional differences, with gold being more popular among French-speaking investors (34%) compared to Dutch speakers (24%). In contrast, shares ranked higher with Dutch-speaking respondents (25%) compared to French speakers (14%).

For investors under 35 years of age, gold ranks only fourth. Shares are their top choice at 25%, followed by cash and cryptocurrencies, each at 17%.

The ING investor sentiment barometer fell for the second consecutive month in November, dropping to 99 points. This marked its first dip below the neutral level of 100 since July, reflecting greater caution among Belgian investors towards economic and financial developments.

Around one-third of investors believe a stock market correction of at least 10% could occur in 2026. A quarter have already adjusted their portfolios to prepare for this possibility. Meanwhile, 20% see a market correction as an opportunity to purchase additional shares.

When it comes to equity investments, the technology sector remains the most favoured by Belgian investors. It is followed by commodities and public services.

