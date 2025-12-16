Journalists must benefit from copyright tax exemptions, says union

The AJP argues that journalists, like artists, are authors, yet they lack the “safety net” provided by the status of art workers. Credit: Thought Catalog

The Association of Professional Journalists (AJP) has urged the federal government to include journalists in upcoming reforms to copyright tax regulations, which currently only apply to artists.

Under the government’s proposed changes, the tax deduction on expenses in the copyright regime will be removed. However, a flat-rate tax exemption will remain in place for income derived from artistic performances by individuals holding official art worker certificates.

The AJP argues that journalists, like artists, are authors, yet they lack the “safety net” provided by the status of art workers.

Currently, copyright income is taxed at 15% after a 50% expense deduction on the first income bracket. The government plans to abolish the deduction, taxing copyright revenue at 15% on the gross amount, which the AJP says effectively doubles the tax for most journalists.

Copyright income forms a significant portion of journalists’ earnings, accounting for up to 30% for employees and as much as 50% for freelancers, according to the AJP.

The association emphasised that the media sector needs greater support, warning that further weakening journalists’ financial security contradicts the principles of a democratic society.

It also noted that insufficient income has already driven many journalists to leave the profession, with this trend likely to accelerate if the reform is implemented, reducing the quality of information available to the public.

