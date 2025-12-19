Grandfather handed 50-month sentence for sexual abuse of 10-year-old granddaughter

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

A 64-year-old man from Tongeren-Borgloon, Limburg, was sentenced by the Hasselt Criminal Court to 50 months' in jail and a five-year disqualification from certain rights for sexually abusing his granddaughter between the ages of ten and twelve.

The court also imposed a ten-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his granddaughter.

The offences took place between 30 November 2021 and 1 February 2022 and on 19 July 2024.

The abuse was proven during a forensic examination in a care centre after sexual violence on 21 July 2024, following a referral by the emergency services. The girl had ended up there after complaining of physical complaints after “romping” with her grandfather in the swimming pool for two days.

During the investigation, the man in his sixties behaved nervously. He had taken his old hard drive to the recycling centre and purchased a new mobile phone. It also took him about five minutes to open the door for the police officers.

The defendant said in the investigation that while playing in the swimming pool, he might have accidentally touched the child somewhere. |It can always happen that you grab something you shouldn't," said the man.

The court considered it proven that he had touched the child's genitals.

Sometimes the abuse also took place on an air mattress when he was staying with her family. The man claimed to be innocent, but the court found the girl's statements, which were supported by objective evidence, to be credible and detailed.

"The defendant was unable to control his sexual urges and did not take into account the sexual, physical and psychological integrity of his granddaughter. The facts are reprehensible and must be punished very severely," the court said.

"It must be made clear to the defendant that his actions are absolutely unacceptable. Granting a suspension would send an insufficiently strong signal to society," the court added.

The victim and her parents were awarded damages of €14,481. The legal costs amount to €2,575.

