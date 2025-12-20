One in five deaths in Belgium linked to poverty, study shows

The Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

One in five deaths in Belgium is linked to poverty, according to a study by the public health institute Sciensano published on Friday.

Neighbourhoods with lower socio-economic levels show higher mortality rates and distinct causes of death compared with wealthier areas.

The study found that if the entire population enjoyed the prosperity levels of the most affluent neighbourhoods, Belgium could prevent approximately 21,000 deaths annually.

To conduct the research, Sciensano created socio-economic profiles for all Belgian neighbourhoods based on factors like health, education, income, housing, employment, and crime.

These profiles were compared to mortality data and causes of death recorded between 2013 and 2022 by Statbel, the national statistical office.

In 2013, avoidable deaths accounted for 14% of total deaths. This proportion rose to 19% during the Covid-19 pandemic, decreasing slightly to 18% by 2022.

These socio-economic inequalities are responsible for nearly one in five deaths across the country.

In less affluent neighbourhoods, three smoking-related conditions are among the leading causes of death: ischaemic heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The study highlights that smoking rates have dropped significantly among people with higher education levels but remain relatively high among those with lower education levels.

Sciensano suggests that anti-smoking campaigns have not benefited all social groups equally.

The researchers concluded that public health policies in Belgium must account for socio-economic disparities between neighbourhoods to make a significant impact.

