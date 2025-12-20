Antwerp bids farewell to Merksem viaduct

Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Starting Saturday, the public in Antwerp will have three evenings to bid farewell to the Merksem viaduct before it is demolished to make way for a new recessed ring road and canal tunnels as part of the Oosterweel connection project.

The 55-year-old viaduct near the Sportpaleis has been a divisive feature of the city’s skyline, regarded by some as an iconic structure, while others see it as a source of noise pollution and poor air quality. Its removal will allow for the development of a recessed and covered ring road, creating space for green connections and the Ring Parks.

“Oosterlicht is a tribute to this transformation,” said Bart Van Camp of Lantis, the organisation overseeing Oosterweel’s construction. “It symbolises the shift towards a liveable city, bringing back breathing space and paving the way for a greener, healthier environment—a significant milestone in sustainable urban development.”

Over three nights, the area around the viaduct will be transformed into a kilometre-long light and sound trail. The experience blends visuals and sound, taking visitors on a symbolic journey of farewell to the viaduct while envisioning the future ring road. At the end of the trail, experts from Lantis, the city of Antwerp, and local citizen groups will answer questions about the ongoing urban transformation.

Admission to Oosterlicht is free, but tickets with reserved time slots must be booked in advance. Only a few places remain available.

Related News