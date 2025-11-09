Additional signs help drivers at Oosterweel roadworks

Works on the Oosterweel project in Antwerp. © Flywel.eu/Facebook

The roadworks for the Oosterweel connection in Antwerp caused major traffic disruptions on Saturday, prompting Lantis to increase signage from Sunday to better guide drivers.

The extensive works began on Friday evening and are set to continue until Wednesday morning. Traffic has been rerouted via the on- and off-ramps of Merksem and Berchem, forming a closed circuit for vehicles travelling to and from the E313 motorway.

Many drivers ignored the official detours, relying instead on GPS or navigation apps. This led to severe congestion near Deurne and Borgerhout, according to Lantis. To prevent further gridlock, additional signs and directional boards with clear arrows and destinations will be installed at strategic locations.

The new signage will be placed along the Antwerp Ring towards the Netherlands near the E313 junction, on the E313 heading to Antwerp, and on the Antwerp Ring towards Ghent before the Borgerhout exit.

Lantis warned that motorists who insist on using alternative routes risk further traffic jams. The designated loops aim to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow, and all drivers are urged to follow the official directions.

The Flemish Traffic Centre reported ongoing issues with drivers failing to use the designated loops on Sunday. This resulted in congestion along Noordersingel, with delays between the Schijnpoortweg and Plantin and Moretuslei. Traffic was slower than on Saturday on the motorways, but delays included 15 minutes on the Antwerp Ring between Antwerpen-Noord and Borgerhout, and 10 minutes for vehicles travelling at a crawl on the E313 between Wommelgem and Antwerp-East.

The centre reiterated calls for drivers to follow the marked detours instead of relying on traffic apps.

