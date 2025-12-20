Former teacher jailed for 14 counts of sexual violence

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Prosecutors have requested a five-year prison sentence for a former educator accused of sexual violence towards 14 young girls and women.

The defendant, who worked in a secondary school in the Huy-Waremme district, allegedly made inappropriate remarks and subjected several students, most of whom were minors at the time, to groping, rape, and attempted rape.

The public prosecutor argued that the evidence was conclusive. This included consistent testimonies and a psychological profile showing a repressed personality with narcissistic traits.

Defence lawyer Me Wilmart disputed most of the charges, particularly those related to rape, citing a lack of material evidence and a breach of reasonable time limits. The last investigation dates back to June 2023, while the alleged incidents occurred nearly a decade ago. Only some acts of voyeurism and inappropriate exchanges on social media were partially acknowledged.

The defendant expressed remorse and stated he had left his job. “I fully understand my mistakes. I apologise, but I am not the man who has been described. I sought recognition and turned to a group I should never have targeted. Not a night goes by without this weighing on me,” he said.

The court will deliver its verdict on 16 January 2026.

