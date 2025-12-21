Man dies falling into moat with bike in Flanders

A speed control action by the federal police. Credit: Belga/ Jonas Roosens

A 58-year-old man died in Zoersel overnight from Saturday to Sunday after apparently falling off his bicycle and landing in a ditch, according to local police in the Voorkempen district.

The man had left a Christmas tractor event late on Saturday evening to head home, but he never arrived.

On Sunday morning, his wife realised he had not returned and contacted a friend. The friend retraced the route between the event and the man’s house.

The man’s bicycle was discovered first, followed by his body in a ditch. Emergency services attended the scene, but he had already been deceased for several hours.

Investigators, including a forensic lab team, examined the site. Authorities believe it was a tragic accident without any other parties involved.

