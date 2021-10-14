   
Possible security breach detected in CovidScan app
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
Latest News:
Possible security breach detected in CovidScan app...
Share of over-55s working in food sector has...
Belgium to invest €2 million in night trains...
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro sued for Amazon forest deforestation...
How I learned to stop worrying and love...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More expensive tickets: Belgium’s new short-haul flight tax prompts uncertainty
    2
    International integration in Brussels: voting rights and English administration
    3
    Brussels Christmas Market will return for 2021
    4
    Brussels Region bans 38,000 cars from January
    5
    Netherlands changes rule: Crown Princess could still become queen if she marries a woman
    Share article:

    Possible security breach detected in CovidScan app

    Thursday, 14 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    A potential security breach in the validation and reading of Belgium’s Covid Safe Tickets (CST) via the CovidScan application could affect over 39,000 people, says the Data Protection Authority (DPA).

    Given the “particularly sensitive nature of health data,” the DPA stated that it is taking the potential leak very seriously in a press release.

    “We issued a statement because some information was already in the public sphere but we are legally not allowed to comment on ongoing cases,” a DPA spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    A valid CST allows people to gain access to certain events, as it proves that the holder has been fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recovered from the virus in the past six months.

    Related News:

     

    Using a QR code, someone’s CST is read and validated directly through the CovidScan application. For those who are vaccinated, the app verifies that the vaccinated person did not recently test positive for the virus before validating the ticket.

    This verification then happens via a coded list. During this phase of the CST scanning process, a potential security flaw was noticed by a citizen, says the DPA.

    Sensitive data, such as health data, are a priority as their processing poses more risks to the rights and freedoms of individuals than the processing of so-called “regular” data, the DPA stressed.

    Latest news

    Share of over-55s working in food sector has doubled in ten years
    One in five employees in the food sector today is over the age of 55, compared to one in ten employees in 2010, according to figures requested from ...
    Belgium to invest €2 million in night trains to create international hub
    As part of a move to boost sustainable international mobility, the Federal Government will set aside €2 million from 2022 to make Belgium an ...
    Brazil’s President Bolsonaro sued for Amazon forest deforestation
    An Austrian NGO has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Brazil’s current president Jair Bolsonaro for 'crimes ...
    How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike
    It shouldn’t have taken me more than 20 years in Brussels to discover the joys of getting around town almost exclusively by bike, or of exploring the ...
    Counterfeit alcohol in Russia claims 34 lives
    Counterfeit alcohol has long been a problem in Russia and residents in many less affluent communities are tempted by the less-costly alternatives to ...
    Warning letter to be sent before driving licence expires
    Anyone with a digital driving licence that is soon set to expire will receive a letter from the federal government before the validity period ends. ...
    Smoking to become more expensive in Belgium
    A packet of cigarettes in Belgium will soon become 25 cents more expensive as a result of increased tax duties on tobacco. As part of the ...
    Increase in new coronavirus figures continues
    The number of people becoming infected with the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to increase, while the number of hospitalised people is nearing ...
    More expensive tickets: Belgium’s new short-haul flight tax prompts uncertainty
    The federal government has decided to add a "boarding tax" to short-haul flights to combat the pollution they cause, but so far, it is unclear what ...
    EU citizens call on the European Commission to ban the use of wild animals in circuses
    The Stop Circus Suffering campaign celebrated the collection of one million signatories at an event in Brussels on Wednesday. Animal welfare ...
    French government wants to extend ‘health pass’ until July 2022
    The French Government is looking to extend the use of its 'pass sanitaire' (health pass) until 31 July 2022, restricting access to cinemas, bars and ...
    ‘Headscarf forbidden’: discrimination still happens in Brussels institutions, says MP
    Despite discrimination in Brussels institutions being illegal, a recent incident in which job applicants were prohibited from wearing a headscarf ...