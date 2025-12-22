Red Devils in eighth place in final 2025 FIFA rankings

Belgium's players pose for a team picture before the start of a football game between Belgium's Red Devils and Liechtenstein, the last FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification match, in Liege on Tuesday 18 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Belgium remains in eighth place in the latest FIFA rankings published on Monday.

With 1,730.71 points, Belgium remains ahead of Germany (1,724.15) and Croatia (1,716.88) in the top 10 spots of the list.

The country closely followed the Netherlands, which ranked seventh with 1,756.27 points, and Portugal, which ranked sixth with 1,760.38 points.

During the last international break in November, the Red Devils drew 1-1 in Kazakhstan before cruising to a 7-0 victory over Liechtenstein to secure their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Spain remains at the top of the world football ranking with 1,877.18 points, ahead of Argentina (1,873.33), France (1,870.00), England (1,834.12) and Brazil (1,760.46).

The Red Devils will meet in March for two warm-up matches across the Atlantic, facing the United States (28 March) and Mexico (1 April), two of the host countries for the next World Cup alongside Canada.

Belgium will play two more warm-up matches in June, probably in Croatia and against Tunisia, before flying to the World Cup, where they will face Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

