Qatari PSG owner acquires a Belgian club

PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi pictured during a third game. Credit : Belga/Virginie Lefour

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), best known as the owner of Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain, is to take over Challenger Pro League Belgian club KAS Eupen, the club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

An agreement in principle has been signed between the current owner, Aspire Zone Foundation and QSI to acquire the club, which is seventh in the Belgian second tier.

QSI chairman Nasser Al Khelaïfi told Sky the aim was to build a modern and competitive football and business structure. QSI already holds a minority stake in Portuguese side SC Braga.

KAS Eupen were relegated in May 2024 after eight years in the top flight. Aspire bought the club in 2012 to give young, promising players experience ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Aspire had already begun winding down its involvement.

Eupen said the day marked an important moment in the club's history, adding that Aspire believed its project had come to an end and that the foundations laid were strong.

QSI intends to form a long-term partnership with the club while respecting its identity, fans and regional role.

Related News