Scabies cases reported in nursing home in Flanders

Several cases of scabies have been identified at Hogevijf residential care centre in Hasselt, Flanders.

The care centre has implemented precautionary measures and treatments to prevent further spread. This response was carried out in consultation with the Department of Care of the Flemish government and the centre’s affiliated doctor.

Two departments have been affected, according to Karolien Mondelaers, councillor for social service centres.

Staff and residents in these departments will receive preventive treatment with tablets. Additionally, staff will provide extra hygienic care, bedding will be washed more frequently, and infected rooms will be quarantined for 72 hours.

Scabies, commonly known as mange, is a treatable skin condition caused by mites burrowing into the upper layer of the skin. It is characterised by a rash and severe itching. Transmission occurs through prolonged skin contact and cannot spread via brief contact or through the air.

The care centre has also introduced extensive hygiene measures. Visitors are temporarily asked to limit physical contact with residents and follow additional guidelines.

