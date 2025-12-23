Carrefour recalls raisins due to possible toxin contamination

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Carrefour supermarket group has issued a recall of its Carrefour Bio raisins due to potential contamination with ochratoxin A, a toxin known to pose serious health risks.

The recall was carried out in coordination with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca). The affected product was sold until 22 December, the retailer announced on Tuesday.

Ochratoxin A is a toxin that may cause cancer and kidney problems if consumed repeatedly.

The recalled raisins are packaged in 180-gram bags with a best-before date of 7 May 2026.

Consumers who have purchased these raisins are advised not to eat them and to either destroy the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

For further assistance, Carrefour’s customer service can be reached on the free helpline 0800/9.10.11.

