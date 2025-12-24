Prison staff disappointed by lack of measures to tackle overcrowding

Picture shows Dinant jail, Friday 22 August 2008. Credit: Belga/Julien Warnand

The Belgian prison system has expressed deep disappointment after the government failed to reach an agreement on measures to tackle overcrowding during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The issue of overpopulation in prisons was raised at the final ministerial council of 2025, with hopes high for a resolution from both the Ministry of Justice and prison staff.

However, no decision was made. Robby De Kaey, union representative for ACOD Prisons, criticised the lack of action. “I couldn’t live with myself if I can discuss frozen sushi and pizza but fail to address the inhumane conditions in our prisons,” he said.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) proposed a plan allowing certain prisoners to be eligible for early release up to a year before the end of their sentence. The initiative was supported by De Kaey but failed to gain approval from the MR party.

Kathleen Van De Vijver, spokesperson for the prison system, described the current conditions as unsustainable, warning of risks to public safety if urgent reforms are not implemented. “Without decisive measures, the problems will only escalate, posing a threat to all,” she cautioned.

De Kaey also emphasised the importance of protecting the basic rights of prisoners, reminding that anyone could find themselves in such circumstances. “In the end, prisoners will return to society,” he concluded.

