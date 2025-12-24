Police identify students who threatened Flemish Education minister

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgian police have identified around twelve minors who made threats against Flemish Education minister Zuhal Demir.

The minors, aged between 10 and 15, are from Limburg and other parts of Flanders.

According to police zone Carma, the threats were made on social media platforms such as TikTok. They followed recent comments by Demir on plans to cut back pedagogical study days, evaluation days and optional school holidays, as well as the ban on smartphones in schools. Some young people also called for a school strike.

While many posts expressed anger, several went further and included threats against the minister. In one message, Demir was warned she could become "the next Charlie Kirk", referring to the US political activist who was shot earlier this year.

Around twenty complaints have been filed so far. The Limburg public prosecutor's office said twelve suspects have already been identified, most of them very young.

The case files will now be sent to prosecutors in the provinces where the youths live.

Authorities say the response will depend on the circumstances of each case and may include an official warning or a meeting with a magistrate or youth specialist.

Minister Demir said that while criticism is allowed, threats have no place in a democracy.

