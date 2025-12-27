Belgium launches National Airspace Security Center, dedicated to countering drones

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The National Airspace Security Centre (NASC), based at Beauvechain military airbase, will become fully operational on 1 January. The NASC aims to detect drones intruding on Belgian airspace as part of the country’s broader strategy to counter unauthorised Russian drone activity.

This initiative involves collaboration between customs, aviation authorities, and the Defence Control & Reporting Centre (CRC), which has managed airspace monitoring at Beauvechain for several years.

In the coming weeks, all relevant services are expected to gain access to a unified overview of activities in the Belgian skies, according to Defence Minister Theo Francken.

Recently, drones have been detected flying over strategic locations, including civilian airports, nuclear sites, and military bases. Belgium’s anti-drone strategy focuses on three main objectives: detection, identification, and neutralisation of unauthorised drones.

As part of identification measures, authorities plan to expand drone registration systems to distinguish between authorised and malicious use more quickly.

Regarding neutralisation, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin has confirmed that suspicious drones may be intercepted by police—including local forces—or military intervention, while aiming to minimise collateral damage.

The minister has instructed police to urgently adapt their monitoring and intervention operations to address the emerging threat posed by drones. This initiative will establish clear procedures for federal and local police to act.

Related News