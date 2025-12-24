Bolt expands 'sobriety checks' for e-scooters and bikes during festive season

Illustrative image of Bolt e-scooters. Credit: Belga

Transport company Bolt is extending its in-app ‘sobriety check’ for the rental of e-scooters and bikes across Brussels as a safety measure during the festive season.

While typically only required on weekends, passing the in-app test will now be necessary to rent a Bolt vehicle in Brussels every day until 1 January 2026 between 5 pm and 7 am.

The 'sobriety check’ consists of a short cognitive test on the app, which asks users to react to three image changes on the screen.

If a user's reaction time exceeds the app's safety threshold, their Bolt vehicle will not unlock. Instead, passengers will be redirected via a message to use alternative transport, such as a (Bolt) taxi.

This is not the first time that Bolt has expanded its ‘sobriety checks’ during specific periods in the capital, according to Bolt spokesperson Guillaume Burland.

“We have for several years taken heightened safety risks around major celebrations into account and adapted our operations accordingly,” he told The Brussels Times.

Not a 'flawless’ system

Bolt's 'sobriety check’ was first launched in Belgium in 2022. It was developed by the company to add an “extra layer of friction in situations where someone may not be fit to ride,” explained Burland.

While such tests can deter the use of e-scooters and bikes while under the influence, they are not a perfect solution, according to Stef Willems, spokesperson for the road safety institute VIAS.

“It's not flawless. There are people who could be under the influence who could pass the test, but at least they have made it more difficult to access those e-scooters,” he told The Brussels Times.

While Willems welcomes the fact that transport companies are trying to tackle the issue, he emphasises that the responsibility for cases of drunk riding is ultimately with the users.

New Year's Eve e-scooter ban

Ahead of this year's New Year's Eve celebrations, outgoing Brussels Minister Rudi Vervoort announced that private and shared e-scooters will be banned across the Region between noon on 31 December and 9 am on 1 January.

The temporary ban aims to take off pressure from local emergency services and tackle drug trafficking during the busy festive period, as dealers often use e-scooters to move around Brussels.

In terms of general road safety, VIAS' spokesperson said he cannot predict how beneficial the ban will be.

"We know in general there are more accidents related to alcohol or driving under the influence on those nights, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. But we don't have specific numbers for e-scooters because it is relatively a small number if you take into account all drunk driving accidents,” he explained.

Bikes & taxis still available

Last week, Bolt warned consumers that the e-scooter ban is likely to increase the already high demand for taxi services on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The company is incentivising partner drivers to work on the day to meet the demand.

While e-scooters will be forbidden, shared bicycles can still be rented and used across the capital. These include Bolt bicycles as well as those from others transport companies like Dott.

Similar to Bolt, Dott has planned special measures for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

While it will not use an in-app sobriety test, the company told The Brussels Times it will send a message highlighting the dangers of drink-riding and will remove its vehicles from certain busy areas.

Related News