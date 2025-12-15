Belgian coastal city introduces alcohol ban to curb nuisance

Ostend Beach. Credit: Belga

Ostend has introduced a temporary ban on alcohol consumption in several public areas to tackle rising disturbances.

The ban applies to the Marie Joséplein, Kapellestraat, and Adolf Buylstraat, where police have received over 100 reports of disruptions in recent months.

Mayor John Crombez stated that excessive alcohol consumption in public spaces is often linked to intimidating behaviour, harassment of passers-by, and obvious drunkenness.

Effective from today until 15 March, signs will indicate the areas where alcohol consumption is prohibited. Crombez emphasised that the measure is necessary to restore calm and ensure safety for residents and visitors alike.

Exceptions to the ban apply to licensed terraces during business hours and approved events or activities within the affected zones.

Fines for violations can reach up to €250 for adults and €175 for minors.

After three months, the city will evaluate whether the measure should be extended.

Related News