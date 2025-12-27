Belgium expands social security contribution exemptions for self-employed women giving birth

Credit: Belga

From 1 January 2026, self-employed mothers in Belgium will automatically be exempt from social security contributions for two quarters following childbirth, instead of the current one quarter.

This decision was confirmed by the office of Eléonore Simonet, Minister for the Self-Employed, and was adopted by the federal government.

The exemption will be in addition to existing benefits such as maternity leave of up to 12 weeks full-time, including a mandatory three weeks, 105 free service vouchers for maternity assistance, and regional family allowances.

Related News