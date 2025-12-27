Proximus increases most of its tariffs on 1 January

Proximus logo. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The telecom company Proximus will raise the prices of most of its packages starting on 1 January 2026, with increases ranging from €1 to €4 depending on the services.

Flex and Beats bundles will see price hikes of €2 to €4, depending on the included options, except for the “Flex+” package introduced in March 2025. Epic Combo packages will increase by €3 to €4, while the Scarlet Trio package, under Proximus’s sister brand, will cost €3 more.

Mobile subscriptions will increase by €1, while fixed internet subscriptions will go up by €3. Fixed phone services will have a minimum price increase of €1.75, including the social tariff, which will rise to €24.48 per month. Call and minute rates will also cost an additional €0.10.

Television options are affected as well, with TV Replay+ or the rental of a second TV decoder up by €1. Renting a Wi-Fi Booster will be €0.50 more expensive.

Proximus has attributed these price changes to the “continuous rise in costs” related to salaries and materials.

