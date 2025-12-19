Federal Government buys Proximus complex in Mons for €18 million

Logo of Proximus. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Federal government has purchased the Proximus complex in Mons for €18 million, according to the Buildings Authority on Friday.

The site, located on Thomas Edisonlaan, will eventually house the Ministry of Finance and branches of the Federal Police.

Currently, the complex hosts nine administrative and logistical buildings, which will provide a centralised base for federal services in Mons.

The government plans to end existing rental agreements, mainly on Mélina Mercouri-laan, to consolidate its operations in the city.

Proximus teams can continue using the site until 2029, provided they pay rent to the new owner. The Ministry of Finance is expected to move in within three years, while the Federal Police’s relocation will take more time.

In the meantime, Proximus is actively seeking a new location in Mons.

Vanessa Matz, Minister of Modernisation of Public Services, stated that the acquisition will help centralise operations, improve coordination, and ensure continuity, while reinforcing the state’s presence in Mons.

