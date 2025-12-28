Dozens arrested in Paris after setting off illegal fireworks near Eiffel Tower

Credit: Pixabay

Forty people were arrested in Paris on Saturday night for setting off fireworks and smoke bombs near the Eiffel Tower.

The incident took place at the Esplanade du Trocadéro, a popular spot in the French capital. Police identified the group using security camera footage, according to the police prefecture.

No injuries were reported during the incident, as stated by the newspaper Le Parisien. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that illegal fireworks have been set off in central Paris.

