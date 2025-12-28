Two in three Dutch want full fireworks ban, Belgium may eye the decision

This picture shows a shop where customers can buy firework in Zele, Monday 30 December 2024. Credit: Belga

Nearly two-thirds of Dutch citizens support a nationwide ban on fireworks, according to a Sunday survey of over 56,000 people by Kieskompas and ANP.

The survey found support for the ban strongest among individuals aged 65 and older, with more than three-quarters in favour.

While heavy fireworks, classified as type F3, have been prohibited in both Belgium and the Netherlands for years, the Dutch government has been working towards a complete ban on consumer fireworks.

This year, the Dutch parliament approved a proposal for a comprehensive nationwide ban on all types of consumer fireworks. The measure was planned to take effect during the New Year’s celebrations of 2026-2027. However, the collapse of the government has cast uncertainty on the timeline.

Survey findings show attitudes about the fireworks ban are closely tied to political affiliation. Voters for the Party for the Animals, GroenLinks-PvdA, and Volt are most likely to support the ban, whereas Forum for Democracy voters are the most opposed.

Support for the ban exists across all age groups, but it varies in degree. Among younger people, just over 50% back the measure, while over 75% of those aged 65 and older are in favour.

