Famous French actress and singer Brigitte Bardot dies at age 91

Undated picture of French actress Brigitte Bardot in Cannes during the Cannes film festival. Credit: AFP

French actress and singer Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, her animal rights foundation announced on Sunday.

Bardot was hospitalised in November due to undisclosed health issues. The statement confirming her death did not reveal the cause or her place of passing.

Bardot made her acting debut in 1952 with the film ‘Le Trou Normand’ and went on to appear in fifty feature productions throughout her career.

In the 1970s, after 22 years in show business, she retired from film and music to dedicate herself to animal welfare causes.

She spent her later years away from the public eye in the coastal town of Saint-Tropez in southern France.

