All four Moscow airports closed because of Ukrainian drones

Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

All four airports in Moscow suspended operations overnight on Saturday due to a drone attack launched by the Ukrainian military, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe. Over 300 flights were cancelled or delayed.

Moscow's mayor Sobyanin revealed that 30 drones were detected near Moscow during the attack.

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that it had shot down 273 drones across Russian territory. However, no details were provided regarding potential damage.

Simultaneously, Russian forces launched new drone attacks on Ukraine during the same night.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, Kyiv faced more than 519 drones and 40 missiles from Russia, of which 474 drones and 29 missiles were intercepted, Ukraine’s air force reported.

The strikes, similar to previous attacks targeting energy infrastructure, resulted in two deaths and left around 40 people injured in Kyiv and nearby regions, local authorities confirmed.

Related News