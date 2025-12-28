Inmate sets fire in Antwerp Begijnenstraat prison

Antwerp Prison. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A prisoner in Antwerp set fire to a cell in the Begijnenstraat prison on Sunday.

The detainee is reportedly suffering from psychiatric issues, according to prison authorities. Sixty people from the prison’s first section are being evacuated to the courtyard.

The Antwerp fire brigade quickly brought the fire under control, but heavy smoke persists. Firefighters remain on site and are overseeing the evacuation process.

One injured prisoner is currently being assessed by the prison’s medical staff.

No injuries have been reported among the prison guards.

