Number of judicial investigations in Brussels almost doubled in one year

Stacks of files. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The number of judicial investigations active in Brussels has nearly doubled in one year, according to a report published on Monday by De Standaard.

Brussels Prosecutor Julien Moinil, who took office earlier this year, had vowed to address all forms of crime more rigorously.

This change in approach is reflected in the figures. As of 23 December 2025, French-speaking magistrates in Brussels were handling over 3,600 investigations, compared to 2,140 the previous year.

For Dutch-speaking magistrates, the number of cases increased from 1,082 to 1,999 during the same period.

The disparity between the two groups can be attributed to staffing levels, with the French-speaking court employing 17 investigative judges, while the Dutch-speaking court has only five.

