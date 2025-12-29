Search continues for missing 21-year-old in Namur

Illustrative image of a police sign. Credit: Belga

The search for the missing 21-year-old Brieg Luz resumed this Monday morning in Denée in the province of Namur.

Brieg Luz, a French national, was last seen late on Saturday, 27 December, around 11:00 pm, according to the Namur public prosecutor.

Local police in the Haute-Meuse area have organised a search operation for 11:00 am, with earlier efforts on Sunday proving unsuccessful.

Federal police deployed a helicopter to scan the area, while a sniffer dog and numerous volunteers joined the search, but no traces of him were found.

Telephone tracking failed to reveal his location, and surveillance footage from the Maredsous Abbey, where he was last known to be, is still under review.

Brieg Luz was last seen on Rue des Abbayes and has not been heard from since.

He is described as being approximately 1.90 metres tall, slim, with brown hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black turtleneck jumper, a blue jacket, light brown trousers, and orange shoes.

