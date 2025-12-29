Belgium approves purchase of 'less lethal' weapons with smart cameras

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has approved the purchase of the FN Smart Protector 303T, a high-tech weapon system designed to minimise accidental headshots using smart camera technology.

The FN Smart Protector 303T was developed by FN Herstal and is classified as a “less lethal” weapon system. It incorporates an integrated camera with real-time image recognition to identify human heads. If the weapon is aimed at a head, its safety mechanism activates and prevents firing.

Belgium’s army has been using the FN 303 for several years. This earlier version utilises compressed air to fire projectiles and neutralise threats with reduced lethality. The new Smart Protector model enhances safety by further lowering the risk of accidental injuries.

Minister Francken highlighted the importance of using local innovation to protect military personnel and reduce collateral damage. He described the Smart Protector as a technological safety net, especially critical in high-stress situations.

The weapon system also includes a training module and post-action analysis features, enabling precise evaluation of military interventions.

The first devices are scheduled for delivery on 1 March 2026, followed by an intensive operational evaluation phase. The Defence Ministry will collaborate closely with FN Herstal to refine the image-processing module based on practical experience.

During a recent economic mission to California, FN Herstal demonstrated the weapon’s capabilities to the Los Angeles Police Department as part of efforts to secure a purchase ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

FN’s facial recognition systems are already employed by law enforcement in Tampa, Florida.

