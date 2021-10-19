   
Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Some 130 destinations will be served from Brussels Airport this winter, the company announced on Monday, just a few days before the start of the flying season.

    The number is up from the 120 destinations that were offered between the end of October 2020 and the end of March 2021, a period marked by travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

    The 130 destinations, both European and non-European, will be offered by 52 airlines, for 40 carriers that were already present a year ago.

    The offer has been adapted to take into account the travel restrictions linked to the current crisis.

    In addition to the classic and always popular destinations from Brussels Airport such as Madrid, Barcelona or Geneva, new destinations will be added to the winter offer, such as Havana (Cuba) by TUI fly or the Austrian winter sports resort of Innsbruck (Austria) via Transavia.

    Related News:

     

    Air Belgium has also been connecting Zaventem to Mauritius for a few days now and will do the same with Curacao via Punta Cana from mid-December. This resort in the Dominican Republic is also served by TUI fly.

    Amongst other new routes from Brussels Airport that increase capacity to certain destinations, Antalya (Turkey), Las Palmas, Tenerife (Canary Islands) and Hurghada (Egypt) will now also be served by Corendon Airlines.

    Brussels Airlines will also fly to Kiev (Ukraine).

    With the arrival of the winter season and the lifting of travel many restrictions, a number of destinations are being added to the offer from Zaventem, such as Bangkok (Thai Airways International), Egypt (TUI fly, Brussels Airlines and Corendon Airlines), the Cape Verde Islands (TUI fly) and Pisa (Ryanair).

    Additionally, the frequency will be increased on some intercontinental flights, with daily flights to Montreal by Air Canada, two weekly flights to Tokyo by All Nippon Airways (ANA) and ten weekly flights to Dubai operated by Emirates.

