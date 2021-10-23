   
Digital well-being: being healthy in a hyperconnected world
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 October, 2021
Latest News:
Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following...
Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US...
Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday...
More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per...
Digital well-being: being healthy in a hyperconnected world...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night
    2
    More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per day
    3
    Ruined photos from flood victims restored for free
    4
    Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated
    5
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Share article:

    Digital well-being: being healthy in a hyperconnected world

    Saturday, 23 October 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Canva

    There was hardly any doubt about the direction that digital innovation was moving in, but whilst the pandemic restricted human contact and slowed global economies, it served only to tighten technology’s grip on our lives.

    As schools were shut and offices closed, a large part of our lives was lived through screens – dependent on digital platforms and a decent wifi connection. In many scenarios, the shift brought flexibility to working hours and the freedom to adjust according to personal needs. Those fortunate enough to have a comfortable domestic situation were delighted by the chance to enjoy it. Often a source of stress on either side of the working day, many suspended their daily commute and found time for other pursuits.

    Yet for some, the benefits of a digitally-oriented lifestyle were overshadowed by the physical constraints that, for all its utility, technology simply can’t disguise. No amount of fibre-optic cables or LCD screens could enlarge households struggling to serve as office, school, gym, and myriad other functions all at once. This discomfort was particularly acute in urban environments where access to nature is limited even without covid-induced restrictions.

    Indeed, the downsides of working online haven’t gone unnoticed; whilst companies are now likely to be more amenable to a reduction in office hours, many are pushing for employees to return to the workplace. For all the opportunities that a digitised workspace offers, it seems that many long-established customs will take more than a pandemic to shake.

    But whilst physical surroundings may change, technology’s place in our lives looks unlikely to diminish. Many more affluent cities and nations are preparing to roll out 5G – hailed by tech companies as the next step in the march towards a flawlessly integrated lifestyle where traffic management can be optimised at rush hour and fridges can automatically order more milk.

    Like it or not, the presence of technology in our modern environments is almost inescapable: whether for work, entertainment, social engagements or even matters of health, very few interactions are unmediated by digital devices. This is something that older generations must fast grow accustomed to – for the young, “digital literacy” is second nature.

    Related Posts

    Designers and developers herald these technological advances as a means of simplifying daily tasks and opening unexplored avenues of possibility. But although  an increasingly digitised world has brought once distant entities within reach, learning to be healthy in a hyperconnected world is much more difficult.

    In light of this, Digital Week 2021 is hosting a series of seminars, conferences, and workshops in an effort to address the question of living in an ever more connected world.

    The festival runs until 29 October and is currently underway in locations across the country and, of course, online. The theme of “digital wellbeing” is central to this year’s proceedings, with a total of 118 activities scheduled. In a press release, the organisers insist that being “Hyperconnected and happy is possible” but highlight the need to ensure that the omnipresence of technology in our lives does not lead to stress, addiction, fatigue, or other detrimental effects.

    Some of the topics explored include managing technology between the workplace and family; how much screen time is healthy; or classes for new digital practices. Organisers hope that the festival will lead to debate, reflection, and a better attitude towards technology and how we interact with it.

    As the digital revolution shows no sign of slowing, the need to find a healthy and sustainable approach to a hyperconnected world is greater than ever. For every technological step forward, we must make sure that we remain in control of our lifestyles.

    Latest news

    Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following disappearance
    Former army soldier Jürgen Conings, whose disappearance in mid-May resulted in a month-long manhunt, may have been alive for longer than has been ...
    Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US as global hubs for money laundering and tax evasion
    The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution taking the European Commission to task for not doing enough to combat money laundering, tax ...
    Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night
    After a break last year, Museum Night Fever 2021 is back again with free visits to 29 museums hosting performances, music and other events. The ...
    More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per day
    More than 100 people are being hospitalised per day in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus, as the rise in new Covid-19 infections continues its ...
    Belgian Health Minister wants pharmacists to administer vaccines
    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has said he wants to change Belgium's law to allow pharmacists to administer Covid-19 vaccines against, ...
    Ruined photos from flood victims restored for free
    Much of what victims of this summer’s deadly flooding lost is irreplaceable, but when it comes to photographs that were ruined, a Brussels company is ...
    New Belgian video game aims to help children who stutter
    A new video game by Belgian-American start-up Say It Labs aims to teach children with a stutter various techniques to improve their speech.  ...
    More than 1 in 4 Belgians use mobile phones whilst driving
    A recent European study into the use of mobile phones whilst driving highlights some alarming results: 26% of Belgians read or send messages on their ...
    Belgium in Brief: Memories Of Masks
    Belgium's experts are concerned with the rising coronavirus figures. One possible solution could be that, once again, masks are used more widely. ...
    More than €1.5 billion injected into SNCB
    More than €1.5 billion in additional funding has been injected into the Belgian railways, Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet told the House ...
    Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals in Antwerp
    The Antwerp hospital group ZNA is only taking on new employees who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to reporting from VRT. ...
    Pharmacies prepare to administer more rapid antigen tests
    From November, anyone presenting coronavirus symptoms for less than six days will be able to take a rapid antigen test in a pharmacy, announced the ...