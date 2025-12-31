Lynx given new lease of life in Belgium after being kept indoors for over a decade

Image of the overweight Lynx at the rescue centre in Opglabeek. Credit: Facebook/Natuurhulpcentrum Opglabbeek

A lynx from Lithuania was taken in last week by the Nature Rescue Centre in the municipality of Oudsbergen, in the Belgian province of Limburg.

The lynx was confiscated by the Lithuanian authorities from a private individual who had found the lynx as a cub 12 years ago and had raised it in their home ever since.

Due to poor nutrition and a lack of exercise, the feline grew to weigh around 34 kilograms.

“This is enormous, considering that a female lynx in the wild can weigh around 18 kilograms,” the rescue centre noted in a social media post.

After being confiscated, the lynx was temporarily placed in a local centre in Lithuania.

The animal was transported with the help of a Lithuanian nature association to the centre in Belgium, where she was placed in an outdoor enclosure.

“We were able to take the animal in because we have rehomed a lot of animals in recent weeks, and some enclosures have become available,” the rescue centre added.

However, the Belgian facility is a temporary shelter that typically releases animals into the wild after rehabilitation or relocates exotic animals to more long-term shelters or zoos.

The centre is currently evaluating options for a more permanent home for the lynx, including a location in the United Kingdom, the centre's director told TV Limburg.

