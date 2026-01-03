Belgium on screen: a guide to the country's famous and off-radar film locations

Belgium, although small, is rich in cinematic scenes, from the medieval cobbled streets of Bruges to the grandiose baroque facades of Brussels and the imposing port of Antwerp.

Since the early 2000s, Belgium has offered a federal tax shelter incentive for the film and broader audiovisual industry. This has brought about significantly more film productions on Belgian soil. In total, IMDb lists more than 14,000 movies which have been filmed on location in Belgium.

The medieval charm of Bruges

The first place which comes to mind is, of course, Bruges. The city’s medieval centre, with its canals, cobbled streets and brick houses, provided the setting for cult favourite In Bruges (2008). This dark comedy follows two assassins who arrive in the city to lie low after a failed hit in London. The city is as much the star of the show as the actors themselves.

The film showcases nearly every corner of the historical centre, with over 20 locations shown, including Rosary Quay, Burg Square, Bruges City Hall, the Fish Market and Tanners' Square.

Jan Van Eyckplein, featuring a statue of the painter near the Spiegelrei Canal, became the film's most iconic spot and was used in promotional posters.

The film famously ends at the Market Square in front of the Belfry of Bruges, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bruges’ City Hall and the Church of Our Lady also appeared as settings for the BBC miniseries The White Queen (2013), standing in for 15th and 16th-century England.

Brussels as a historic backdrop

Brussels' historic centre has also frequently served as a setting for Belgian and international films. Its Royal Park, the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert and the Horta Museum were featured in The Danish Girl (2015). Some scenes were also filmed in the elegant Art Deco interior of the café A la Mort Subite.

The Grand Place in Brussels, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, has served as a scenic backdrop for numerous Belgian movies, including Pauline and Paulette (2001). The hill of Poelaert Square next to the Justice Palace was also filmed in the cult Belgian comedy Dikkenek (2006) and in the recent thriller Night Call (2024).

The darker side of the capital

Away from picturesque historical landmarks, the capital's darker side can be found in Belgian drama Brussels by Night (1983). The movie showcases the streets of Ixelles, as well as city landmarks like the Théâtre de la Bourse. The Brussels-Charleroi Canal is featured in its dramatic final sequence.

Antwerp’s diverse appeal

Antwerp, with its traditional Flemish appearance on one hand and its industrial area and port on the other, also appeals to location scouts.

The port of Antwerp has often been a setting for gangster and crime thrillers. Examples include the Belgian TV show Cordon (2014) and the Belgian-Dutch thriller The Ardennes (2015). A gangster series titled MobLand (2025), starring Tom Hardy, was reportedly partially filmed in Antwerp as well, although the exact locations were not publicised.

Antwerp is also known for its fairytale locations. Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) provides a glimpse into the magnificent Villa Nottebohm. Located in Brasschaat in the Antwerp province, the house that served as Miss Peregrine's home has since been demolished as the owners no longer considered paying the €30,000 vacancy tax viable.

Another location on the outskirts of Antwerp is a unique 18th-century former hunting pavilion. Known to Flemish audiences as the house from the TV series Stille Waters, it is still standing and bookable as a bed and breakfast.

Belgium in war cinema

Finally, Belgium has frequently been a setting for war movies. These are primarily focused on locations where key battles took place, such as Waterloo, known for the final defeat of Emperor Napoleon I, and Ypres, which was significant in both the First and Second World Wars.

The Canadian war film Passchendaele (2008) is set during the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, with some scenes reportedly shot in their real historical locations.

Band of Brothers (2001), the American miniseries, famously depicts the Battle of the Bulge in late 1944 around Bastogne and in the forests near Foy in the southern Wallonia region. Locations, such as the Paix Woods park, part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Ardennes, still exist and are open to the public.

