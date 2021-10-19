   
Massive renovations for iconic venue in the heart of Brussels
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
    Massive renovations for iconic venue in the heart of Brussels

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has announced plans to renovate the AB Café and the AB Salon and is looking for a contractor fit for the job.

    The venue is located in the centre of Brussels and consists of a block of buildings dating from the 15th century, with various facilities gathered around the main concert hall. This currently includes a café-restaurant, an intimate concert hall and office space, but Ancienne Belgique and Flanders want to optimise the premises. 

    So What’s Changing?

    After the renovation, the building on the Rue des Pierres will become a meeting place with a new restaurant, a large roof terrace and a new concert hall, Belga News Agency reports. 

    The new plans call for the ground floor café to be retained but wholly rebuilt to fit in with the operation of the large hall. The AB Salon will be extended to take advantage of the first and second floors. A new professional kitchen will be installed for the large café/restaurant on the fourth floor. 

    A flat roof garden will be on the fifth floor, and a new rooftop will be installed on the sixth and top floor of the building.

    Contractor applications can be submitted until 16 November.

