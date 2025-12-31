Broadcaster DAZN ordered to keep showing and paying for Belgian football

DAZN cameraman is seen before a football match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge KV, Sunday 20 July 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

In an arbitration ruling, DAZN was ordered to continue broadcasting Jupiler Pro League matches and to honour all contractual payments to the Pro League until the end of the current season.

This decision was made by the Belgian arbitration body CEPANI on Wednesday.

The dispute arose in late November, when British streaming and entertainment platform for sports DAZN announced it was terminating its contract, arguing that it could not secure a financially viable distribution deal with telecom operators.

While the broadcaster continued airing Belgian football, it withheld its November payment, prompting the Pro League to initiate urgent arbitration proceedings.

CEPANI ruled that DAZN must fully honour its obligations under the existing agreement. This includes continuing production and broadcast services, paying all outstanding and future instalments, implementing agreed anti-piracy and geo-blocking measures, and resuming negotiations with telecom operators to conclude distribution agreements.

Pro League CEO Lorin Parys welcomed the decision, telling VRT NWS that it benefits "our fans, our clubs and Belgian football as a whole."

The measures will remain in force until the end of the season or until an arbitration tribunal rules on interim measures in the main case, which is expected to begin in spring.

