De Wever warns of challenging period ahead after being named Belgian of the year

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during the debate on the government's statement, at a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Friday 28 November 2025. Credit Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Belgium will require institutional reforms to achieve lasting order, says Prime Minister Bart De Wever in an interview with VTM Nieuws after being named Belgian of the Year by VTM Nieuws and Het Laatste Nieuws.

De Wever stressed that institutional changes are inevitable and would be necessary to address critical issues in the country. While his government lacks the two-thirds majority to implement sweeping changes, he is confident reforms will happen eventually, though the timeline and details remain uncertain.

He reiterated that a decade would be needed to thoroughly overhaul Belgium’s governance and establish a structurally sound budget. While he acknowledged that his government has made decisions that deserve recognition, he warned that the coming years will likely bring challenging news.

The Prime Minister outlined his key goals, including achieving a structural budget surplus, stricter migration policies, and ensuring reliable energy and safety for citizens. With sustained effort over the next four years, he believes these objectives are within reach.

Reflecting on past achievements, De Wever highlighted his role in the Euroclear case, preventing the use of Russian assets. He credited “strong leadership” for steering the issue in the right direction, suggesting the situation would have unfolded differently without his involvement.

In a separate interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, De Wever discussed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Summit.

He reassured Zelensky of unwavering financial support from the EU, amounting to €90 billion, and addressed accusations of being sympathetic toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing them as deeply painful.

