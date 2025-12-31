Fire at Brussels' Delhaize was deliberate, Prosecutor's Office says

Illustrative image of a fire engine. Credit: Belga

A fire that broke out at a Delhaize supermarket in Jette in the early hours of 24 December was deliberately set, confirmed the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office following reports by local media on Tuesday.

Brussels firefighters were alerted to the blaze at around 1:15 a.m. at the supermarket in the Arbre Ballon neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, they found the fire in the storage area for shopping trolleys outside the building.

The heat caused a window to break, enabling the flames to spread inside the store.

The fire extended to the roof and the false ceiling of the supermarket, causing significant damage.

While emergency services managed to extinguish the fire, the building’s facade and interior were badly impacted, with heavy smoke damage rendering much of the merchandise unsellable.

The Brussels Prosecutor's Office confirmed Tuesday that the fire was an act of arson.

Police investigators and a fire expert visited the site to gather evidence, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

A Delhaize spokesperson said the extent of the damage would keep the supermarket closed for several weeks, allowing for repairs and ensuring the site’s safety.

