Measures against bird flu expanded in Belgium following cases in France

Illustrative image of chickens. Credit: Belga

An outbreak of H5 avian influenza has been detected in Warhem, northern France, prompting protective measures across affected areas.

Authorities have established a 3-kilometre protection zone and a 10-kilometre surveillance zone around the infected site. Part of the surveillance zone also extends into Belgium, covering much of the existing restricted area in Furnes, where measures will remain in place for an extended period.

In the 10-kilometre zone, poultry must be kept sheltered by all keepers, both commercial and private.

Belgium has reported an increase in virus circulation in recent weeks. This latest case brings the total to ten affected professional farms and two amateur operations this autumn. Numerous wild birds have also been found infected. Neighbouring countries are experiencing similar spikes in cases.

In response, Agriculture Minister David Clarinval reinstated mandatory poultry protection measures on 23 October for all registered keepers under the Sanitel system.

While pet birds are not required to be fully confined, feeding and watering must take place indoors or under shelter.

The Federal Agency for Food Safety (Afsca) urges bird owners to safeguard animals by shielding enclosures from wild birds, using nets or similar materials.

Residents are advised against interacting with dead or sick birds. Any symptoms among domestic animals should be reported to a veterinarian. Dead wild birds must also be reported to the hotline at 0800/99 777 for collection and testing.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease, capable of infecting most bird species. Transmission occurs through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated materials such as faeces or equipment.

Human cases remain rare, and there have been no known instances of human-to-human transmission globally.

