   
Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Latest News:
Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin...
MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers...
Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions...
Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads...
Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    2
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    3
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    4
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    5
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    Share article:

    Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    Credit: Canva

    Usually a list of updates for drivers on busy roads, traffic bulletins will now include the latest travel news for cyclists in Belgium, VRT announced this week. 

    By relying on live reports from cyclists on the road, the VRT radio service will warn bike commuters of issues ranging from hazards such as icy roads to paths and routes rendered unusable by accidents. 

    VRT will broadcast these alerts on Radio 1, Radio 2, MNM and Studio Brussel to help cyclists avoid such problems. The aim is to keep cyclists informed before they even set off on their journey, as checking the app or riding with headphones is unsafe. 

    This news comes as Brussels continues to expand cycling routes in the city, including plans for a new route to the airport and as Belgium pushes for a countrywide cycling plan.

    “If more people cycle, this is good for our economy, because the costs of traffic jams are sky-high,” said Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet told De Standaard. “Cycling is also good for our physical health and mental well-being: cycling makes you happy and is real freedom. And of course, cycling also has a positive impact on our climate.”

    According to research by human resources company SD Worx, the number of employees cycling to work in Belgium has dropped by a third since before the coronavirus crisis. The distances covered, however, are longer.

    The crisis has also seen considerable increases in the use of electric bicycles over the last year: 40% in Wallonia and 47% in Brussels. Over three years in Flanders, one in three bike users have been riding electric models.

    Cyclists can report incidents on the service using the Fietsersbond app, available in Google Play and the App Store.

    Latest news

    MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers from asbestos
    Members of the European Parliament are calling on the Commission to create a strategy for removing all abestos from buildings in order to reduce the ...
    Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions
    In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive ...
    Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads
    On Wednesday, around 350 police officers expressed their dissatisfaction about the unclear pension scheme, low salaries and politicised police unions ...
    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
    Sequels often have a lot to live up to and when it comes to movie franchises, it gets difficult to keep up the hype once you get towards the final ...
    25 years ago today: 300,000 people marched in white against child abuse
    On this day 25 years ago, over 300,000 people marched in Brussels to demand a more effective justice system and to support the families of Julie, ...
    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe's soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany ...
    EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU
    The Commission adopted yesterday its 2021 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by the ...
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone
    The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air ...
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. ...
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    On Tuesday, around 80 police investigators and 26 social investigators made a series of simultaneous arrests in Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg as part ...