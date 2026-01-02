Belgium offers help to Switzerland after devastating fire in ski resort bar

Vehicles arrive near the bar Le Constellation where a fire ripped through the venue during New Year's Eve celebrations in Crans-Montana, on 1 January 2026. Credit: Maxime Schmid/AFP via Belga

Belgium is providing support to Switzerland following the New Year’s Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana, announced Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot on Thursday evening via the social media platform X.

Belgium is activating the European Union’s civil protection mechanism to assist. It is offering hospital care for five severely injured burn patients and support for two other patients. It is also deploying a medical team on Friday morning consisting of a team leader, two doctors, and two specialised burn nurses.

Earlier on Thursday, Belgium’s Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Belgian nationals had been identified among the victims. The department is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with Belgium’s embassy in Bern.

However, Mr Prévot noted that it cannot yet be definitively ruled out that Belgian citizens are among the victims.

