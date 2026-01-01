'Unprecedented tragedy' in Switzerland as dozens killed in ski resort bar fire

Screenshot of video footage taken inside the bar. Credit: Police have released video taken after the fire, showing the terrace of Le Constellation bar. Credit: Police Cantonale Valaisanne

A fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has led to dozens of deaths and over a hundred injuries, marking an unprecedented tragedy for the region of Valais.

Valais Security Minister Stéphane Ganzer described the incident as a “devastating blow” and announced a state of special emergency to coordinate a massive deployment of resources. He said it was an "unprecedented tragedy" for the Valais.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists. Police have released video taken after the fire, showing the terrace of bar.

Chairs, benches and cushions can be seen strewn across the room. It's believed the fire started on a lower floor, according to the BBC.

Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais Council of State, expressed solidarity with those affected, offering condolences to the families impacted. He lamented, “What was meant to be a celebration turned into a nightmare”.

Ganzer urged the community to remain united and prioritise silence, respect, and mutual support during this difficult time.

'Scene of chaos'

Officials praised the unwavering efforts of emergency responders, who continue working at the scene to address what they described as “a scene of chaos”. Around 100 personnel, including police, firefighters, forensic experts, paramedics, and investigators, remain on-site.

Forensic procedures to identify the victims are being prioritised, although authorities warn it may take several days or longer.

Mathias Reynard reported that the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organisation (OCVS) has deployed all available resources, including 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances, and approximately 150 healthcare workers.

Most of the injured have been transported to Sion hospital, where an emergency response plan was activated. University hospitals in neighbouring cantons, including Lausanne and Zurich, have also been called upon to assist.

Reynard emphasised the “strong solidarity” from nearby regions in this crisis.

Two French nationals among injured

The bar, La Constellation, was popular with tourists.

Police commander Frédéric Gisler, who assumed his position on 1 January, noted that it is likely the victims included individuals of varied nationalities, including foreigners.

French authorities confirmed that two French nationals are among the injured, according to an initial statement by the Quai d’Orsay.

Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated Thursday morning that it could not confirm whether Belgian nationals are among the victims or injured.

The Attorney General, Béatrice Pilloud, ruled out any indications of terrorism. Ganzer, who is a former firefighter, explained that the fire caused an explosion followed by a widespread blaze. The explosion was not the trigger for the fire.

