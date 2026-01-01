'Many dead and injured' after explosion in Swiss ski resort bar

The incident happened in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Credit: WIkicommons

An explosion at a bar in Crans-Montana, a ski resort in Switzerland’s Valais canton, caused multiple deaths and injuries early on Thursday, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists. Police said in a statement that “several people lost their lives and others were injured”.

A spokesperson told AFP that “more than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead."

Earlier, police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion suggested the possibility of an explosion of unknown origin. Local news outlet Le Nouvelliste reported an estimated death toll of 40 and at least 100 injured.

Emergency authorities quickly responded to the scene with a major deployment. The operation involved cantonal and municipal police forces, firefighters, and several helicopters. Access to the area has been completely restricted, and a no-fly zone has been enforced over Crans-Montana.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 am in Lens, Valais canton, to provide further details. A helpline has also been established to assist affected families.

