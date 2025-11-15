Code yellow issued for rain in Belgium, including Brussels region

Illustration picture of a rainy day in Brussels city center, Monday 10 February 2025. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow alert for rainfall on Saturday evening.

Heavy rain is expected in Antwerp, Flemish Brabant, the Brussels region, and most of Wallonia. According to the RMI, precipitation could be “moderate and persistent” in some areas. Forecasts suggest between 20 and 40 litres per square metre may fall over a 12- to 24-hour period.

This rainfall may lead to localised flooding in areas prone to water damage, the RMI warns on its website. Traffic disruption is possible, and residents are urged to remain vigilant.

The yellow warning will take effect from 18:00 on Saturday evening and remain in place until Sunday evening.

The emergency number 1722 has been activated for non-life-threatening situations. This service allows people to contact firefighters for assistance with storm or water damage, helping to keep emergency lines 112 and 101 available for urgent calls.

