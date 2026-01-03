Eight-year-old girl killed in road accident

An ambulance arrives at the Hospital ULB Erasme - Erasmus, in Anderlecht, Brussels. Credit: Belga

An eight-year-old girl lost her life in a traffic accident on the Noord-Zuid connection in Pelt early Saturday morning, according to Limburg prosecutors.

The accident involved a family car with six passengers, which skidded for unknown reasons. Emergency services arrived quickly, but one passenger could not be saved.

The victim was an eight-year-old girl, and the driver of the car is in critical condition at the hospital. Four other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The car, carrying one family, began skidding shortly after midnight near the Grote Heide entry ramp in Pelt. It rolled over several times, landed metres below in a ditch, and ended up on its roof.

Prosecutors in Limburg have launched an investigation. A traffic expert and a medical examiner have been appointed to determine the cause of the accident.

Due to the vehicle’s difficult-to-reach location, the traffic expert will only be able to conduct an investigation later in the day. The driver tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

